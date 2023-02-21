Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Takes a Bigger Slice of the Healthcare Pie with Growing Market Share

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market size, share

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026, Growing at a 4.12% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒅𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒂 𝒂𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒆. 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆, 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒗𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒆𝒚𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕."

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝, "𝐎𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2019 - 2026", 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $2,332 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2018, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3,226 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2026, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.12% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2019 𝐭𝐨 2026.

Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices have transformed the way eye-related surgeries are performed. For instance, glaucoma surgery and cataract surgeries have revolutionized, in a way that the term “viscosurgery” is now being used to designate surgical procedures involving these solutions. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices are regularly used in cataract surgeries to guard delicate optical structures and compartmentalize inside the eye. These devices are used to pressurize the anterior chamber and offer a quicker and safer surgery along with an improved visual recovery for the patients. The very first commercially launched OVD, Healon, has reformed cataract surgery for good and have started a new league of surgical products. The market for ophthalmic viscoelastic devices has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, owing to rise in patient preference toward ophthalmic viscoelastic devices during the surgical procedure.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Altacor

2. Bausch Health Companies

3. Bohus Biotech Ab

4. Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

5. Cima Technology Inc

6. Eyekon Medical Inc.

7. Haohai Biological Technology

8. Johnson & Johnson

9. Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

10. Rumex International Corporation

The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market is expected to grow due to several factors, as mentioned in the statement. The surge in prevalence of cataract and glaucoma is a major driver for the growth of the market, as these conditions often require surgical intervention and the use of OVDs. The increase in the geriatric population also contributes to the growth of the market, as older adults are more susceptible to eye diseases.

The adoption of OVDs during surgical procedures is another factor driving the growth of the market. OVDs have advantages over air bubbles, which were previously used during eye-related surgical procedures, including improved visualization and protection of the cornea. The increase in government initiatives to control visual impairment is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market, as these initiatives will raise awareness and increase the demand for eye care services.

However, the lack of proper medical attention and low income in developing countries hinder the growth of the market. This is because OVDs are often expensive and not easily accessible to the general population in these regions. Nevertheless, the rise in disposable incomes globally is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period, as more people will be able to afford the cost of OVDs and eye care services.

𝐎𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐎𝐕𝐃) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market can be classified by product, application, and end-user.

By Product:

Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

By Application:

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Corneal Transplant

Vitreoretinal Surgery

By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic and Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic are the two types of products available in the market. Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic is used for procedures that require longer-term separation and protection of the ocular tissues. Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic is used for procedures that require shorter-term separation and protection of ocular tissues.

The applications of OVDs include Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Transplant, and Vitreoretinal Surgery. Cataract Surgery is the most common application of OVDs. Glaucoma Surgery involves the use of OVDs to separate and protect the ocular tissues. Corneal Transplant requires the use of OVDs to protect the corneal endothelium during the transplantation process. Vitreoretinal Surgery involves the use of OVDs to separate the retina from the vitreous during surgery.

The end-users of OVDs are Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, and Others. Hospitals and Ophthalmic Clinics are the major end-users of OVDs. Other end-users may include ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐎𝐕𝐃) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀.

North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region is expected to have a significant market share due to the presence of key market players, the high prevalence of eye disorders, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The region is expected to have a significant market share due to the increasing incidence of eye diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the high adoption of advanced surgical procedures.

Asia-Pacific includes Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The region is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing disposable income, growing awareness regarding eye health, and the rising geriatric population.

LAMEA includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The region is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of eye diseases, and the increasing number of ophthalmic clinics and hospitals.

