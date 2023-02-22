A Conference on Armenia and Azerbaijan at Columbia University Highlights Relations and Current Situation in the Region

Dr. Michael Gunter Speaks as the Keynote Speaker on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 at Columbia University

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael M. Gunter, a professor of political science at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee will speak at "the Armenia and Azerbaijan through Peace and War" reception, today at Columbia University.The registration and reception will start at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, with an opening speech by the organizers, and followed by a Khojaly video, a keynote speech by Dr. Gunter, and a brief speech by Dr. Ali Askerov. Audience will be able to ask questions following Dr. Askerov's speech.The location is Columbia University Faculty House, Garden Room-2, at 64 Morningside Drive. New York, NY, from 1 pm - 3:30 pm EST.Please email rsvpnyevents@gmail.com if you would like to participate in this event.For more information on Dr. Michael M. Gunter: https://www.tntech.edu/directory/cas/sociology/mgunter.php Dr. Gunter is also the Secretary-General of the EU Turkey Civic Commission (EUTCC) headquartered in Brussels. In the past he taught courses for many years during the summer at the International University in Vienna, as well as courses on Kurdish and Middle Eastern politics, among others, for the U.S. Government Areas Studies Program and U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Institute in Washington, D.C.Dr. Gunter is the author of 10 critically praised scholarly books on the Kurdish question, and editor or co-editor of five more books on the Kurds, among others. He has also published numerous scholarly articles on the Kurds and many other issues in leading scholarly periodicals such as the Middle East Journal, Middle East Policy, Middle East Quarterly, Critique: Critical Middle Eastern Studies, Orient, Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, Maghreb Review, American Journal of International Law, International Organization, World Affairs, Journal of International Affairs (Columbia University), Brown Journal of World Affairs, Columbia Journal of Transnational Law, Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law, Current History, Third World Quarterly, International Journal of Turkish Studies, Insight Turkey, Turkish Studies, Terrorism: An International Journal, and Arms Control, among numerous others. His most recent books are The Kurds: A Divided Nation in Search of a State, 3rd ed. (Princeton: Markus Wiener Publishers, 2019); Routledge Handbook on the Kurds (London & New York: Routledge, 2019); Historical Dictionary of the Kurds, 3rd ed. (Lanham, MD: Rowman & Littlefield, 2018); Kurdish Issues: Essays in Honor of Robert W. Olson (Costa Mesa: Mazda Publishers, 2016); and Out of Nowhere: The Kurds of Syria in Peace and War, London: Hurst Publications, 2014.