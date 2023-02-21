Organic Food and Beverages Market : The rise in awareness regarding the health among consumers

Organic Food and Beverages Market 2031

The developing markets are backed by rise in income, elevation in quality of life, rise in middle class, fuel the demand for organic food & beverages products.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in environmental concerns regarding the use of harmful chemicals in agriculture and farming drive the growth of the global organic food and beverages market.

Organic Food and Beverages Market by Product Type (Organic Foods and Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Frozen and Processed Foods, Organic Non Dairy Beverages, Organic Coffee and Tea, Organic Beer and Wine, and Other Organic Food and Beverages), Process (Processed and Unprocessed), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031." According to the report, the global organic food and beverages industry generated $187.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $860.62 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The rapid penetration of the e-commerce, surge in adoption of online platforms among the Millennial generation, and rise in health awareness among the masses changed the outlook of the entire organic food and beverages industry.

Organic foods and beverages intake is expected to provide ample advantages over conventional foods. Organic products help to get free from the adverse effects of the inorganic foods and support to lead a healthy life. The global organic food and beverages market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in income levels, rise in awareness regarding advantages of organic products, and improved organic farming techniques. The demand for organic food and beverages is anticipated to quadruple by 2031 as compared to its size in 2020. In addition, due to huge growth potential, the market attracts more number of investors and governments of many countries are coming up with new investment policies to encourage the organic farming, which creates huge growth opportunities for the organic food and beverages market to nurture in the near future. However, factors such as high price of organic products and low shelf life are expected to hinder the organic food and beverages market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the organic food and beverages market positively. Rise in health-consciousness and focus of consumers towards healthy food intake for improving immunity raised the demand for the organic food and beverages during the pandemic.

According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. experienced all-time high sales volume of organic food and non-food items in 2020. The revenue generated in the U.S. was nearly $61.9 billion in 2020.

According to the organic food and beverages market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, process, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic foods and vegetables, organic meat, fish and poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen and processed foods, organic non-dairy beverages, organic coffee and tea, organic beer and wine, and other organic food and beverages. On the basis of process, the market is segregated into processed and unprocessed. On the basis of distribution channel, the organic food and beverages market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others (food service, groceries, & others). On the basis of region, the global organic food and beverages market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The key market players profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Co., Hain celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc. United Natural Foods, Inc., SpartanNash Company, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., and Whole Foods Market Inc.

Key Findings of Study:

Organic coffee and tea segment dominated the global organic food and beverages market Trends in 2020, and is expected to reach $189,881.7 by 2031.

Based on process, the processed segment is noticed to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the 35.2% of the total market share in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 18.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 41.5% of the market share in the global organic food and beverages market Forecast in 2020.

