Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,161 in the last 365 days.

DMV Arrests More Than 100 People on Charges of Using a False License or Abstract to Get a NYS Driver License

DMV news

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, February 21, 2023

DMV ARRESTS MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE ON CHARGES OF USING
 A FALSE LICENSE OR ABSTRACT TO GET A NYS DRIVER LICENSE

Months-long Investigation Focused on Use of Fraudulent Puerto Rico Licenses
 to Try to Obtain NY Driving Privileges

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced it has arrested 102 people on charges of using a fraudulent Puerto Rico license or driver abstract to try to obtain driving privileges in New York State. The charges filed against the defendants include 94 felony charges and 8 misdemeanors.

The arrests are part of a months-long, statewide investigation that led to arrests in Buffalo, Tonawanda, Geneseo, Utica, Rome, Wampsville, Syracuse, Rochester, Greece, Beacon, Henrietta and Irondequoit.

“We at DMV take our role to protect New Yorkers very seriously, and these arrests should put fraudsters on notice,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “By presenting false documents to DMV to bypass required tests these fraudsters could have posed a traffic safety risk to the motoring public but thanks to the diligent work of our investigators, they have been stopped.”

By attempting to exchange a fake out-of-state license for a real New York license, the defendants tried to circumvent the knowledge (written) and skills (road) tests required to get a New York license.

In most cases, investigators say individuals used their true identity on false documents to bypass knowledge and skills testing to immediately obtain New York driving privileges through a fraudulent reciprocity transaction. Many of these individuals had previously failed knowledge and/or skills tests when attempting to obtain driving privileges.

Here is a breakdown of the number and type of arrests by region.

Region

Felony Arrests

Misd. Arrests

TOTAL

Western NY

15

8

23

Finger Lakes

50

0

50

Central NY

4

0

4

Mohawk Valley

11

0

11

Capital Region

11

0

11

Mid-Hudson

3

0

3

TOTAL

94

8

102

 In all cases, the charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.  

 ###

 

You just read:

DMV Arrests More Than 100 People on Charges of Using a False License or Abstract to Get a NYS Driver License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.