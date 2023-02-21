Kimberly Rosales discusses the value of cryptocurrency in cross-border payments

Cryptocurrency expert Kim Rosales explains how international financial transactions and cross-border payments are made more efficient through cryptocurrency.

QUéBEC, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a lot of change happening in the world of payments right now, a significant part of this change being due to the advent of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that can be utilized as a means of conducting transactions between two or more parties. Innovation is changing how cross-border payments are managed, and cryptocurrency expert Kimberly Rosales explains how.

The use of cryptocurrency to solve global financial transactions will receive an additional boost because cryptography is revolutionizing the payment landscape. It is one of the main advantages of the next generation of finance.

By providing an easy, secure and fast way to send money around the world, cryptocurrency is revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. Explains Rosales, “There are many traditional payment methods that can take days to clear, and they are often quite expensive. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, can be settled in minutes and cost a fraction of traditional methods.”

There is a long way to go until cryptocurrencies become mainstream, as they are still in their infancy. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have become increasingly popular in the last few years, but technology is changing rapidly. As a result, the way we send money around the world could be changed dramatically. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have become increasingly accepted and used in recent years.

Despite being initially associated with the fickle world of digital assets, cryptocurrency has now gained recognition as a revolutionary payment method. There are many advantages to using cryptocurrency compared to using traditional payment methods, including a faster transaction time, lower transaction fees and higher levels of security.

In the near future, the financial landscape for cryptocurrency will change drastically as more and more businesses and individuals begin to accept cryptocurrency payments across borders. The benefits of cryptocurrency make it easy, faster and more affordable for all parties involved in making cross-border payments. Crypto eliminates the barriers to cross-border payments for everyone involved.

A cross-border payment using cryptocurrency has a number of advantages over traditional methods of international money transfer. It is important to note that one of the most obvious advantages is that they are quick - they often take only minutes compared to bank transfers taking days or weeks to complete. There are several other benefits to using wire transfers. In most cases, your bank will charge you a fee when you send a wire transfer, as well as your receiving bank may charge you a fee when you receive a wire transfer.

In addition to being safer than traditional bank transfers, cryptocurrency payments can also be more secure. Whenever you make a bank transfer, the bank system essentially has control of your money, which is sometimes prone to security issues.

Adds Rosales, “It is well known that cryptocurrency payments are more transparent than traditional methods because the money is stored in a decentralized, more secure blockchain. Ultimately, cryptocurrency payments are more transparent than traditional methods.”

It is impossible to keep track of where your money goes and how it is used when you do a bank transfer. However, with cryptocurrency payments, you have access to the blockchain, which records all transactions and allows you to keep track exactly where your money is going.

Besides being faster, cryptocurrency transactions are also safer than fiat currency transactions because the blockchain technology used by cryptocurrencies allows every transaction to be tracked and recorded in a public ledger, which makes it extremely hard for fraudsters to falsify transactions or steal money. In addition to the fact that the blockchain data is almost impossible to transfer, it is also very difficult for unauthorized users to manipulate it.

The blockchain technology has developed so much that it has now been possible to change transactions without compromising the integrity of the chain even if they get into the network. As a result, even if someone were to get into the network, they would not be able to change the information already stored there.

As more people become aware of the advantages of using cryptocurrency over traditional payment methods, it is undoubtedly that their usage of cryptocurrency will increase as more people become aware of what cryptocurrencies have to offer over traditional payment methods.

About Kimberly Rosales

Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.