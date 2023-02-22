Owner of The Sweet Tusk & Celebrity YouTuber Taylor Reneé (@MrsTaylorRenee) Debuts Her New YouTube Channel and Website

Submit Release
Business Owner and Wife to VonRyan Elrod, debuts her newest venture as a digital content creator.

Be Happy, Smile Often, Spread Joy!”
— Taylor Reneé
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Reneé launches her New Website and YouTube Channel, the first video was posted February 21,2023 and she says there will be more videos to follow-up!

In her first episode she hosts a segment she created named "Shop Along". A Shop-Along with Taylor Reneé is no ordinary trip to the grocery store as Its filled with joy, laughter and smiles from her children she brings to shop with her on almost every store run.

In the video you can see her and her children trying the samples from Costco and will get a glimpse of grocery prices in the Nashville, TN area. She will continue this series at various grocery stores in the area. In the future, you can expect cooking videos, grocery hauls, gift bag ideas, as well as lifestyle content.

**Taylor Reneé will be hosting a giveaway for a $100 gift card to a grocery store of the subscribers choice, once she reaches 1,000 subscribers. Please Note The Giveaway will end March 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST. A Winner will be chosen at random and contacted April 1, 2023 via YouTube Comments.**

