QUALIFACTS NAMED 2023 BEST IN KLAS IN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH: SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, was named the No. 1 Best in KLAS in Behavioral Health: Software and Services in 2023 for the second consecutive year. The company’s platforms also ranked No. 2 in the report.

The Best in KLAS in Behavioral Health report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. The rankings are based on the feedback of thousands of providers. A Best in KLAS in Behavioral Health award signifies the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide to the healthcare IT industry.

“This recognition from KLAS validates the hard work of our teams and the trust our customers place in us,” said Scott Phillips, CEO of Qualifacts. “Our mission is to enhance our customers’ ability to deliver quality care and exceptional outcomes while improving the lives of the individuals they serve.”

“The 2023 Best in KLAS in Behavioral Health report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting,” said KLAS CEO Adam Gale.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

ABOUT KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best-fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

