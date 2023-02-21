Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Greek Opposition Leader Alexis Tsipras

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Greek Opposition Leader Alexis Tsipras in Athens. The Secretary underscored that the strategic partnership between the United States and Greece rests on the mutual commitment to democracy and expressed his appreciation that the U.S. – Greek relationship benefits from strong bipartisan support in both countries. The Secretary and Mr. Tsipras also discussed Greece’s role in promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region, and beyond.