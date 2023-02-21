The Judge Group CEO Martin Judge, III, Recognized on SIA's 2023 Staffing 100 List

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development, is proud to announce that its CEO, Martin (Marty) E. Judge, III has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Staffing 100 list. This is the third time Marty Judge has been named to the Staffing 100. The list, now in its twelfth year, recognizes influential staffing leaders throughout North America who helped their businesses successfully emerge from one of the most difficult periods in recent world history.



Throughout his tenure as CEO, Marty Judge has focused on blending emerging technologies with the deep industry expertise of Judge employees to improve the customer and candidate experience. Under his leadership, Judge has also developed strong DE&I efforts, which have led to forward-thinking company policies and the creation of nationwide employee resource groups.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by SIA alongside so many other distinguished leaders," said Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. "We've built a very strong team that understands and supports our core values of collaboration, dependability, empowerment, perseverance and caring. The Judge Group has grown 28% over the past year and I'm proud of the work done to get us to this point and am very excited for the future."

"Despite a devastating pandemic, war overseas, global inflation, and a constantly evolving world of work, the staffing industry not only recovered, but grew substantially past pre-pandemic levels. Seeing how the industry achieved such success merely requires a look at the Staffing 100 North America, who faced and leapt high over those obstacles," said Barry Asin, SIA president. "As we look ahead to an uncertain period, we salute those who guided the industry through an often turbulent 2022."

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. To learn more, visit www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

About Staffing Industry Analysis (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with their unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

