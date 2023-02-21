Small Business Expo Announces AT&T Business Continues Its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 National Small Business Expo Tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo is excited to announce that as part of its commitment to helping small businesses grow and succeed, AT&T Business is a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Small Business Expo Tour starting February 23, 2023. This sponsorship has been instrumental in introducing bilingual content to the Expo, beginning in 2022 with workshops conducted in English and Spanish to better serve Hispanic-owned businesses, the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the US. The Small Business Expo is America's largest networking and educational event for small business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs.

According to the Founder & CEO of Small Business Expo, Zachary Lezberg, "AT&T has been such a big supporter of small businesses around the Country. We are so thankful for their continued support of the small business community and Small Business Expo. This is the time that we need large companies to step up and help small businesses get back to business, and I can't think of a better partner than AT&T Business to help."

AT&T Business is scheduled to have a live presence at the following 2023 Small Business Expos:

Miami – February 23

– Chicago - April 26

- New York City – June 23

– Los Angeles – September 6

– Atlanta – December 13

"Small businesses are fueling our economy as one of fastest-growing segments in the U.S. business market – and AT&T is proud to help them reach their goals today and into the future," said Jennifer Van Buskirk, EVP & GM, AT&T Mid-Markets. "We're committed to connecting small business customers to greater possibilities through our best-in-class connectivity solutions."

AT&T Business is teaming up with social entrepreneur, Georgina Miranda , founder and CEO of She Ventures , to bring bilingual content (English/Spanish) to small business owners around the country with two workshops at each event. Miranda's workshops in 2023 will be both inspirational and informational, centered around igniting creative energy and connectivity to start, grow, and scale a business.

"My mission is to help entrepreneurs of every background at any stage in their business journey make their visions and dreams a reality. Knowledge is power, as is access and community. These workshops are a stepping stone for each attendee," said Miranda.

To register for a Small Business Expo event — which is free of charge to attend — visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com .

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008 and celebrating its 15 Year Anniversary, Small Business Expo is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event for Small Business Owners, Entrepreneurs & Start-ups. Small Business Expo helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their business and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business ideas, strategies, tips and innovations. Learn more at: http://www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steven Bryant

(212)651-0696

354091@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-business-expo-announces-att-business-continues-its-platinum-sponsorship-of-the-2023-national-small-business-expo-tour-301750976.html

SOURCE Small Business Expo