Gastroenterologist-Founded Site, Well Sunday, Launches to Help Individuals Improve Nutrition, Gut Health, and Promote Vibrant Health

New Platform Offers Educational Courses to Optimize Digestive Health and Address Issues Ranging From IBS to Celiac Disease

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Sunday, the leading platform for digestive health solutions, today announces its launch to help individuals to improve their nutrition and gut health, and address other gastrointestinal illnesses, including IBS, Celiac, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Founded by Dr. Sarah Robbins MD, MSc, FRCPC, Well Sunday offers science-backed courses that provide actionable and accessible information about IBS, food intolerances, Celiac, and the role of nutrition in IBD. 

"Once my office practice reached a waitlist of over three years, I knew I needed to find a solution that would allow me to support many more people effectively," said Dr. Sarah Robbins, Founder at Well Sunday. "With this in mind, I created Well Sunday, to provide easy-to-digest, science-backed advice for people looking to better their GI health. I am hoping these accessible courses reach a wide range of clients, especially those suffering daily from chronic gut-related ailments. Our goal is to provide advice in nutrition and lifestyle medicine in order to empower people, improve quality of life, and actively cultivate wellness.

The educational platform will be a hub of information and resources for clients to explore, with courses, interactive activities, educational materials, and a supportive community of other clients.

"Gastroenterology has been my passion for many years, and I believe that through this new platform, I can contribute to a healthier community by providing blueprints for nutrition and lifestyle interventions", continued Dr. Robbins. "We will be offering a range of courses in gut health as well as nutrition and lifestyle medicine for optimal health."

To learn more about Well Sunday visit www.wellsunday.com.

About Well Sunday

Well Sunday is a leading platform for digestive health solutions that provides evidence-based, actionable nutrition and lifestyle advice. Led by Dr. Sarah Robbins (MD, MSc, FRCPC), Well Sunday helps promote and improve nutrition and overall gut health. For more information, visit www.wellsunday.com.

