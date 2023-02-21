Frozen Vegetables Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2025

Hectic lifestyle has shifted the preference of consumers toward the use of alternatives to regular vegetables.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Frozen Vegetable Market was pegged at $26.48 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $38.84 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Growth of retail network in developing countries, rise in participation of females in the workforce, and increased consumption of frozen vegetables by QSRs have boosted the growth of the global frozen vegetable market. However, negative consumer perception related to nutritional content and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in freezing technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3404

The freezing procedure preserves the vegetables for an extended time period without any preservatives and prevents microbial growth that may cause food decomposition. The ability to preserve the food by freezing has enabled the producer to make their products available to consumers anywhere worldwide. Vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans can be made available to consumers in all seasons by freezing them.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., Findus Group., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟐𝟐𝟏 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8daa4f3b6c5345e75333e9bc1c5c6057

The growth of the frozen vegetables industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in need for convenience food drive the growth of the market and help increase the frozen vegetable market size. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, has led to increased availability of frozen vegetables, thus supplementing the market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The global frozen vegetable market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Frozen Vegetables Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Frozen Vegetables Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3404

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2017, due the fact that these retail formats provide an augmented shopping experience. Moreover, they offer a one-stop solution to a number of shopping needs, which boosts their popularity across the globe. The others segment which includes convenience stores, and mom & pop stores, and is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of convenience stores.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Frozen Bakery Products Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-bakery-products-market

Chilled and Deli Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chilled-and-deli-food-market

Canned Sardines Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-sardines-market-A07411

Canned Tropical Fruit Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-tropical-fruit-market-A11002

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.