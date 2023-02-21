Connors Group Announces Investment from RLH Equity Partners to Support Rapid Growth

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connors Group, a leading provider of productivity and operational excellence solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a significant growth equity investment from RLH Equity Partners. The investment is intended to accelerate Connors Group's continued expansion as the premier productivity consulting firm and system implementation partner for customers seeking workforce management and efficiency improvements.

Founded in 2008, the firm has experienced rapid and sustained organic growth throughout its history. Connors Group has established itself as a leader in productivity, workforce management, system implementation, and operational excellence in the retail, supply chain, healthcare, and service industries. With this new investment, Connors Group is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and expand its footprint in these industries and others.

"We are thrilled to partner with RLH Equity Partners as we continue to grow and help our clients improve their operations," said Jeff Peretin, President and CEO of Connors Group. "RLH Equity is an organization with a stellar history of strategic growth investment. RLH's values and capabilities coupled with its embrace of Connors Group's mission, vision, strategy and culture make them the ideal partner."

RLH Equity Partners is a founder-friendly private equity firm that invests in companies in the healthcare, government, and business services sectors. The firm is known for its long-term investment approach and commitment to helping portfolio companies grow and succeed.

"We believe in the Connors Group value proposition not only conceptually but also in practice," said Kevin Cantrell, Managing Director at RLH Equity Partners. "We have been impressed with Jeff and the Connors Group team throughout our due diligence. Connors Group has been entrusted with numerous critical operational excellence, supply chain, and blended commerce projects for numerous Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies. We know their expertise in productivity and continuous improvement is needed now more than ever. We are thrilled to partner with Jeff and the broader management team to help Connors Group reach its full potential as an organization and transformative industry innovator."

About Connors Group:

Connors Group is a leading provider of productivity and operational excellence solutions, helping clients improve their efficiency through its continuous improvement, performance management, and WFM system implementation services. Connors Group has extensive field experience and is credited with developing leading-edge workforce management tools and proven methodologies for long-term operational success.

About RLH Equity Partners:

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based B2B enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

