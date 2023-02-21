Local Charity Steps Up Relief Efforts for the East Palestine Train Derailment Environmental Disaster

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unprecedented train derailment carrying toxic chemicals occurred in East Palestine, Ohio a few weeks ago. The families were evacuated and there is an ongoing investigation about the cause and effects of this environmental disaster. A full detailed account can be found in the Popular Science article that states, "Nearly 5,000 area residents were told to evacuate or face imminent health hazards."

Local charities are stepping up to serve the families that are affected. They are providing desperately needed bottled water, cleaning supplies, gas cards and more to the residents. The Brightside Project in neighboring Salem, Ohio has set up an East Palestine Relief Fund to go directly to the 5,000 people devastated by this tragic event. Father and daughter team Lisa Wallace and Scott Lewis at The Brightside Project are dedicating time and resources to serve the victims and provide direct relief. In a recent Facebook Live Lisa said, "we know the families are hurting and we want them to know they are loved."

About The Brightside Project: The Brightside Project, a faith-based 501c3 non-profit organization, was launched in 2016 by a father-daughter team, Scott Lewis and Lisa Wallace. With more than 20 years of combined experience working with low-income and underserved families they decided to launch a non-profit that would reach out directly to children. We recently set up an East Palestine Relief Fund to go directly to families in East Palestine.

Children in Columbiana County and surrounding communities in Northeast Ohio are hurting. They are struggling to see a bright future as they battle against hunger, poverty, drug abuse, neglect and complex emotional and mental health issues.

The Brightside Project was launched to meet the needs of these children. We know that they have basic needs that need to be met with food and personal care items. We know they have social emotional needs that can be met through mentorship, friendship and love. We know that these children experience dark moments in life but even in the darkest times we can show them there is a brightside.

