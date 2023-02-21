Submit Release
Global Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.11% from 2023 to 2028.

The rapid prototyping technique of fused deposition modeling drives the market during the forecast period, as it enables clean and cost-efficient development of small functional components. Fused deposition modeling works through a CAD/CAM-based design-specific diagram which is fed to an FDM system. Several advantages in different sectors drive the market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the type outlook, the stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Exone, EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd, XYZprinting, Inc., Optomec, Voxeljet AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems, and Ricoh Company, Ltd., among others are some of the key players in the Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/fused-deposition-modeling-fdm-3d-printing-market-3944

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Stereolithography
  • Polyjet Printing
  • MultiJet Printing
  • Colorjet Printing
  • Digital Light Processing
  • Selective Laser Sintering

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Consumer
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defence
  • Healthcare
  • Fashion & Aesthetics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

You just read:

