HIP Video Promo presents: Dude Reppin Knowhere premieres the "MoMA" video on VENTS Magazine

Rapper and poet Dude Reppin Knowhere is sharing a movement - and also the name of his upcoming album - with "MOMA", short for More Organic More Authentic.

Everyone everywhere spends their whole life looking for the right vibes. Rapper, poet, and anything-you-think-he-can’t-be, Dude Reppin Knowhere is just on another level. And he’s calling in anyone who will listen. Let’s get a sense of the scene: ten years ago on the Lower East Side, he blasts off such energy at an otherwise tame poetry house that the stage is swarmed and the sound system blows out. Maybe they chased him out of town. Maybe he followed divine signals. But after criss-crossing the nation, the savant adopted Burlington, Vermont as a temporary home base. There he flips cars, draws, paints, and muses in the bustling local scene until another surge sends him into his ever-expanding adventures through space, time, and mind. Sometimes an emcee, sometimes a yoga teacher. Always a creature/creator in creation. Now exhale. After releasing a few sunny psychedelic EPs, the Dude’s making his next move with the nine-track, cushy-vibed, full-length album entitled MOMA.

So, “MOMA” – or, More Organic More Authentic. Yes indeed, it’s Dude Reppin Knowehere’s new single and soon to be the titular track of his pending album. But it’s also, as the man himself says, “a movement. If I were ever to actually get behind a movement, yeah, it’d be this.” The song itself is a shining example of what that means. After tinkering together the catchy retro beat and hook at the heart of the song, producer Ace Marcano just threw “MOMA” down as a temporary title for the track. Then, after hiking Vermont’s highest peak together, the acronym fleshed itself out into our main man’s noggin organically. And a bit later, they decided to nail down the entire song and video in a single day – for authenticity’s sake.

What resulted was a tasty, funky window into a mind and life lived “MOMA.” The song calls listeners to chill the f*** out and “Pay respect to the Earth / Because the Earth is dope.” The music video (again: shot in a single day) also opens us to the world of Dude Reppin Knowhere. Shot-by-shot, we get an earthy and aerial tour of Burlington through the eyes of the artist: backyard beat-making, mountain-climbing, and donuts in parking lots – it can’t get much better. Anyone who wants to start steering their life towards "MOMA" just has to pop on the song or daze out on the video.

