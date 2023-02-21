Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Amazon is Cutting Out the Middleman in Europe to Cut Costs
NPI Works with Domestic and International Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Companies that Want to Expand Sales in the U.S.
Retailers not named Amazon should also review all expenditures, especially during times of inflation, to stay profitable and enable them to keep their prices down for their customers.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers should follow Amazon’s lead by looking for ways to cut costs and save money.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
Amazon announced recently it will “cut ties with many European distributors who supply goods on its site.”
“Amazon, which has the leverage to negotiate the lowest prices, still looks for ways to save money,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Cutting excess fat will help Amazon boost its bottom line.
“Retailers not named Amazon should also review all expenditures, especially during times of inflation, to stay profitable and enable them to keep their prices down for their customers,” he added.
Instead of using a distributor, which is another layer of costs, Amazon said it will negotiate directly with the brand owners.
“It is sometimes difficult to sever ties with a vendor, especially ones that you have been using for years,” Gould said. “However, if you want to stay profitable you need to seek out more cost-efficient vendors whenever possible.
“You may not have the power to negotiate the lowest prices like Amazon or Walmart, but you certainly have the ability to switch vendors to get a better price or find other cost savings,” he said.
Gould helped add to Amazon’s bottom line in the mid-2000s when the online giant started its health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories.
“I had contacts in the sports nutrition industry,” Gould said. “I reached out to Joseph Mies, who at that time was the president of Muscle Foods USA and is now NPI’s National Accounts Manager, to place major brands onto Amazon’s new virtual shelves.”
Gould follows retail news closely to help NPI’s clients compete in the consumer market.
“Our clients include domestic and international health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty product manufacturers,” Gould said. “We keep track of what retailers and product manufacturers are doing. This enables us to give our clients proper guidance.”
Since launching products can be expensive, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” system to keep costs down.
“I have streamlined the product launch process to make it affordable,” he added. “Years ago, I saw product manufacturers, especially international companies, spend an exorbitant amount of money when rolling out a new product, which decreased their profit margins.
“By creating my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, I brought all the services needed for a proper product launch under NPI control,” he added. “NPI has all the expertise that is required. We offer sales support, marketing campaigns, FDA regulatory guidance, and operational expertise.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness categories.
Gould, a global marketing guru, has also represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
email us here