23B1001162 VSP BCI news release obstruction of justice & contempt of court

CASE#: 23B1001162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B East Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: July 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont court ordered conditions of release for a VT criminal court (Windham) active case. Incident also occurred in Marlborough NH

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice (a violent act committed upon a witness to an active criminal case being heard in VT Criminal Court) Violation of Conditions of Release (Contempt of Court).

ACCUSED: Kerri M. Nicholas

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In January of 2020 Kerri M. Nicholas was issued conditions of release related to an active court proceeding in VT criminal court (Windham division). These conditions were issued after Nicholas was arraigned and pled not guilty to a charge of cruelty to a child. The conditions included an order that he not have contact with specific witnesses to involved in this case.

On 2-17-23 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation were notified that a witness in the above case was reporting having contact with Nicholas in violation of Nicholas' court ordered conditions of release. Additional investigation determined that Nicholas violently attacked this witness causing serious injury. The physical assault occurred in New Hampshire. Vermont State Police has partnered with police in NH for their ongoing investigation.

On 2-21-23 Nicholas was issued a citation for the above offenses to appear back in court at the below date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-14-23

COURT: Windham Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690