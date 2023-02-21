STOOF INTERNATIONAL IS REPRESENTED WITH A LARGE TEAM AT THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY TRADE FAIR AT IDEX 2023 IN ABU DHABI
The "IDEX " (20. - 24. 02. 2023, Abu Dhabi) and "Enforce Tac 2023 ", (28.02. - 01. March 2023, Nuremberg) show that the demand for certified specially protected vehicles is particularly high!”BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX for short) is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary and is the largest business fair of the defence industry for state security and defence equipment and is held every two years in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).
In parallel with IDEX, NAVDEX (Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition) will be held from 20-24 February 2023 at the ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company) grounds, which includes the ADNEC marina for naval vessels, with daily on-water demonstrations and an outdoor exhibition area.
IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 are the world's most strategic defence exhibitions and are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates: https://idexuae.ae
IDEX focuses on offensive combat systems for attack and defensive systems for defence, especially state-of-the-art armoured vehicles of the military-industrial complex.
Against this background, STOOF-International from Borkheide in Brandenburg, Germany, is once again represented at IDEX in Abu Dhabi with a large exhibition team.
At IDEX, Fred Stoof, as the owner of STOOF-International, announced exclusively to the german Newspaper "DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG" and international journalists on the second day of the trade fair, Tuesday, 21 February 2023, in Abu Dhabi, that STOOF International will also be represented as a company at the trade fair: "Enforce Tac 2023", a special international trade fair for the business sector of law enforcement, security and tactical solutions, from 28 February to 1 March 2023 in Abu Dhabi. February to 01 March 2023 in Nuremberg (Federal Republic of Germany) and will present two specially armoured vehicles at the "Enforce Tac 2023".
When Karl August Stoof founded his company in 1865, he was at the cutting edge of technology with the manufacture of horse-drawn carriages. When the first automobiles came on the market, his successors entered the vehicle production business. The need for armoured vehicles quickly developed, whether it was the vehicle of the German Emperor Wilhelm II, Pope Pius XI, the Japanese Emperor Hirohito or the car of King Paul I of Greece as well as other heads of state at the time, specially protected automobiles were necessary and still are today to ward off attacks.
Since 1989, STOOF International, under the leadership of Fred Stoof, now in the fifth generation, has concentrated on the research, development and production of armoured vehicles and security cells based on security aspects.
STOOF International, as the world market leader in armoured vehicles, recently presented the non-plus-ultra of an armoured SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle), the "TROJAN", based on the LC 300 Toyota, in resistance class VR9: https://www.berlinertageszeitung.de/automobil/221282-stoof-international-presents-armoured-suv-trojan-with-certified-maximum-vr9-protection.html.
The TROJAN, is equipped with the highest level of protection for civil, military and police operations, usable as an armoured SUV and armoured limousine for quiet driving on all roads, light, medium as well as heavy terrain, with reinforced high-performance components on the body, frame, suspension, wheels and brakes, and represents an unsurpassed standard worldwide in this highest class of armour.
Information on the TROJAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0PPb_tXPOs
The specially protected vehicles manufactured by STOOF-International cover a wide range, from specially protected off-road vehicles, armoured limousines, cash and valuables transporters and armoured trucks.
STOOF International vehicles are not only tested according to the civilian guidelines VPAM (Association of Testing Institutes for Attack Resistant Materials and Constructions), but also according to the military standard STANAG 4569 (STANAG, Standardization Agreement of the NATO Standardization Office, NSO). The official testing and certification of special protected STOOF vehicles is carried out by the independent German state bombardment office Mellrichstadt, as part of the German Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy.
In this context, STOOF INTERNATIONAL relies on its special research, which has been recognised for decades. Armoured cars from STOOF serve kings and queens, politicians, international organisations, security companies as well as high-ranking managers as a safe means of transport.
With the trade fairs "IDEX ", from 20 February to 24 February 2023 (in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) and "Enforce Tac 2023 ", from 28 February to 01 March 2023 (in Nuremberg, Federal Republic of Germany) STOOF INTERNATIONAL not only shows its colours as a worldwide leading manufacturer, but also demonstrates that the demand for certified specially protected vehicles is particularly high, especially at the present time.
More Information about STOOF INTERNATIONAL can be found here: https://www.stoof-international.de/en/home/
