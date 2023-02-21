Tele-dermatology Market Year 2022-2030 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players

Tele-dermatology Market size, share, growth

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tele-dermatology is an advanced method for providing dermatology services, to serve remote areas impartially and allow primary care physicians or dermatologists to assist individuals by referring them to the dermatology centers near their homes. Tele-dermatology can be provided in real-time employing two ways, one by store and forward methods and by utilizing equipment of video conferencing. Transported videos and images can be stored with the clinical history of the patient. Real-time tele-dermatology can be used to supply and store more clinical data of the patient.

Rising trends of remote consultancy and online education have boosted the market as many educational institutions like Boston University is providing an online platform for online consultancy and education. Several commercial health consultancy companies are fueling the market growth by providing diagnosis services globally. Vast utilization and benefits of tele-dermatology are the core factor of growth for the tele-dermatology market worldwide. One of the core drivers to the growth of the market is rising receptivity among the providers and the patients.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in the adoption of telemedicine, including tele-dermatology. With the risk of infection in traditional in-person consultations, tele-dermatology has emerged as a safe and effective alternative for patients requiring dermatological consultations.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has also led to challenges in the tele-dermatology market. The closure of clinics and hospitals has led to a reduction in the number of referrals to dermatologists, resulting in a decline in the market growth. Additionally, the economic downturn caused by the pandemic has led to financial constraints for many patients, leading to a decrease in demand for non-essential healthcare services.

Nonetheless, the latter half of the forecast period is predicted to show a drastic rise in the tele-dermatology market. The adoption of telemedicine is expected to increase as patients become more accustomed to remote consultations. Moreover, the increase in skin injuries in COVID-19 patients is expected to create a significant demand for tele-dermatology services, as dermatologists are required to provide consultation and treatment for skin-related symptoms.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14755

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The rising trends of remote consultancy and online education have had a positive impact on the market, including the tele-dermatology market. With the advent of telemedicine, patients now have access to healthcare services from the comfort of their own homes. This has made healthcare more convenient and accessible for people, especially those who live in remote areas or have limited access to healthcare facilities.

For example, as per the survey conducted by the National Business Group on Health in the year 2017, nearly 96% of the employer with 5000 or more employees in the U.S stated that by 2019, they will provide insurance services in insurance coverage.

There has been a significant increase in the number of services related to dermatology due to a rise in the rates of skin conditions like eczema, skin cancer, and psoriasis. For example, nearly 50 million people in U.S. suffer from acne, 7.5 million from psoriasis, and 30 million from eczema, as stated by the American Association of Dermatology. Nearly, 9,500 individuals in the U.S. are been treated with skin cancer each day. Thus, the growth in the rate of skin diseases and disorders will strongly enhance the growth tele-dermatology.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. analyzed Iagnosis

2. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

3. Philips Healthcare

4. AMD Global Telemedicine INC

5. GE Healthcare

6. Aerotel Medical Systems

7. Click Diagnostics

8. Dermlink

9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

10. McKesson Corporation.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14755

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞-𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

• Store and Forward Method

• Video Conferencing

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫

• Telecommunication

• Health Informatics

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Centers

• Other

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥

• Healthcare

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

North America is dominated the tele-dermatology market globally because of the rise in investments from the public as well as private players and the contribution of core market leaders for enhanced tele-dermatology services. It accounted for a prominent share in the tele-dermatology services globally in terms of revenue, due to increase in technological advancements in the region, increasing rate of adoption of telehealth services, and government support. Also, market players are adopting digital technologies to interact with clients.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞-𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (2022-2030) 𝐚𝐭:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/398ec74b0a7aec2e110a34746a42f264

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 :

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biomedical-warming-and-thawing-devices-market-A10885

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/body-fat-measurement-market-A10896

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cardiac-mapping-market-A10920

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cellulite-treatment-market-A10923

𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market-A10949

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-beds-market-A15374

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cholesterol-test-market-A15370

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/respiratory-pathogen-testing-kits-market-A15060

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-capacity-management-solution-market-A15070

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hpv-testing-and-pap-test-market-A14373

𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laser-aesthetics-market-A14374

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/facial-aesthetics-market-A14377

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-device-regulatory-affairs-market-A16307

𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bone-void-fillers-market-A16839

𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/house-dust-mite-allergy-treatment-market-A16570

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 & 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digestive-&-intestinal-remedies-market-A17077

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-drug-delivery-market-A06102

𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tampon-market-A06099

𝐕𝐑 𝐈𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vr-in-healthcare-market-A06193

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 (𝐓𝐋𝐃) 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-thermoluminescent-dosimeter-services-market-A06274

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 (𝐓𝐋𝐃) 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/inhaled-nitric-oxide-market

𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neutropenia-treatment-market-A06298

𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oral-antibiotics-market-A06540