Woman Injured in Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

February 18, 2023

Pittsburg, NH– On Saturday, February 18, 2023, rescue personnel, along with New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, responded to a restaurant near First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg for a report of a female who had sustained an upper body injury in a snowmobile crash.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Colebrook Dispatch received a 911 call for a female who was injured in a snowmobile rollover crash and was located in the restaurant. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue.

The female operator involved was identified as Courtney Tedeschi, 27, of Albany, New York. Witness statements and snowmobile damage indicate Tedeschi was travelling across First Connecticut Lake when she lost control of her snowmobile. Tedeschi was abruptly thrown from her snowmobile causing severe injuries to her upper body. Tedeschi was driven to the nearby restaurant by her fiancée. Tedeschi was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team before being transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for her injuries.

NH Fish and Game’s Conservation Officers would like to remind snowmobilers that with the ongoing unstable winter, riders need to be cautious of ice conditions, pressure ridges and snow drifts when operating snowmobiles and OHRV’s.

