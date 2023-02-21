Stone Crushing Equipment Market Will Benefit from a Boost in Mining and Construction Activity, Projects Fairfield Market Research
Effective Construction Waste Management Will Fuel Demand.
/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ever-growing demand for valuable resources has led to an increase in mining activities. From the need for precious metals to minerals necessary to produce batteries and other electronic devices, cosmetic products, etc., the demand for stone crushing equipment continues to grow. Moreover, due to higher urbanization and globalization of markets, construction activities have surged exponentially. Owing to the lack of natural sand for these construction projects, the need for stone crushing equipment from sand manufacturing companies is at an all-time high. This major factor is expected to boost market expansion opportunities for players engaged in the stone crushing equipment market. Additionally, a continual spike in global population figures is another element that is slated to play a crucial role in augmenting this industry over the forecast period, as highlighted by a study compiled by Fairfield Market Research.
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The stone-crushing equipment market has been segmented accordingly – By Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Based on the ‘Type’ market segmentation, the ‘Jaw-Crushers’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the growth of the cement industry, as well as other non-metallic and mineral-crushing end-user markets. With respect to the ‘Application’ market segmentation, the ‘Mining’ sub-segment is expected to reserve the majority market share as due to the high demand for these types of equipment to process raw materials that have been mined. Concerning the ‘Industry Vertical’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Construction’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share over the forecast period due to a significant increase in construction and building activities being undertaken across the world.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Post extensive regional analysis, markets in the Asia Pacific are expected to account for the majority regional share of this global market. This can be attributed to the increase in investments towards mining activities in this region, a spike in the number of manufacturing plants, as well as higher levels of industrialization, particularly in countries such as China and India. As per indications highlighted in a comprehensive study by Fairfield Market Research, these trends are expected to continue over the forecast period.
Key Players in the Stone Crushing Equipment Market
Apart from Astec Industries, Eagle Crusher Company Inc., Global Crushers, IROCK Crusher, Komatsu Ltd., and McLanahan Corporation, this report will also cover other prominent players in the stone crushing equipment market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Mesto Oyj, Mormak Equipment Inc., Sandvik AB, Shibang Industry & Technology Group Co. Ltd., Superior Industries Inc., Terex Corporation, Thyssenkrupp, Triaso SA, and Zhengzhou Yifan Machinery Co. Ltd.
