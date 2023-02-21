Renewable Natural Gas Solutions to Climate Change at Appalachian RNG Conference

Our conference, first in a series of RNG conferences, focuses on creating regional awareness of local opportunities to profitably address climate change. ” — Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2 CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine if burning natural gas actually reduced carbon emissions and can be transported via the nations existing natural gas pipelines to factories, commercial buildings, power generators, and our homes. So what is the downside?

As organic matter decomposes, it gives off primarily natural gas – methane and carbon dioxide. Large sources of decomposing matter include landfills, livestock (cattle, dairy, pig and chicken) farms, wastewater treatment plants and variety of farming and forestry sectors.

The methane generated by decomposition is traditionally is allowed to leak into the atmosphere. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with warming potential 25–34 times greater than carbon dioxide, according to University of Utah data. Avoidance of methane emissions gives RNG a negative carbon intensity. A fuel with no downsides.

There are no downsides, Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) also named biogas and sustainable natural gas is undergoing rapid growth. An Industry Research report, released earlier this year forecasts RNG growth at a CAGR of 44%. Major oil and gas companies such as BP are jumping in; BP recently acquired landfill RNG leader Archaea Energy

Yet the scope of opportunity is staggering; making room for many local players. The EPA reports the U.S. has 3,000 active landfills, while US Farm Data states the country has more than 60,000 dairy farms. There is plenty of opportunity for “mining” these sources of natural gas.

To get a more detailed view of the opportunity, mark your calendar now to attend Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network’s first Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Conference, slated for April 19, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

“Our conference, first in a series of RNG conferences, focuses on creating regional awareness of local opportunities to profitably address climate change. It’s exciting to be part of these projects which are adding jobs and revenue to local communities,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of the H2-CCS Network.

RNG also provides benefits in terms of fuel security, improved local air quality and brings communities into the climate change fight all with local economic benefits – jobs. A typical RNG project, according to industry sources, can cost between $10 and $100 million, generating both construction and operating jobs in local communities.

According to the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (CRNG), there are more than 500 RNG facilities in North America operating, under construction or planned, located in 46 states and three Canadian provinces.

