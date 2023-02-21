Gas Insulated Transformer Market Will Attain Revenue Worth US$4.4 Bn in 2029, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas insulated transformers are gaining ground with the shooting investments by governments in electrification programs that efficiently cater to escalating energy demands. Clean energy initiatives will primarily drive the revenue to global gas insulated transformer market, says a recently published report of Fairfield Market Research. The US$3.2 Bn market for gas insulated transformer market will continue to sustain modest growth in revenue through 2029. The report says global gas insulated transformer market will expand more than 1.3x between 2022 and 2029, reaching nearly US$4.4 Bn toward the end of forecast year. Gas insulated transformers represent an indispensable component of gas insulated substations (GIS). This clearly indicates newly arising business opportunities with expansion of GIS infrastructure in form of conventional grid integration with renewable energy, new smart as well as microgrid projects, and existing grid upgrades. Growing effort toward ensuring affordable rural electrification will also significantly favor market growth, says the report.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Type-wise analysis of the gas insulated transformer market shows continued dominance of step-up transformers. The primacy of this segment will most likely prevail as it presents end users a viable solution for space-constrained spaces, and at multiple voltage levels. The analysis of market by end user reveals the utility segment accounts for more than 79% of the global market value. The trend will prevail throughout the period of projection as demand for a reliable power supply grows, and investments in the infrastructure soar. Growing employment of gas insulated transformers across medium- and high-voltage application areas like chemical plants, thermal and hydroelectric power plants, underground shopping malls, and public water utilities will heavily contribute toward the growth of market. A growing number of commercial trade centers across urban areas will play an important role in strengthening this segment in gas insulated transformer market. Based on the configuration, the single-phase transformer segment surges ahead of the two-phase, and poly-phase counterparts, with over 62% revenue share. The latter two are however expected to experience healthy growth in demand, by over 5% and 6% respectively, through 2029.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of the global gas insulated transformer market shows the most lucrative market space developing in Asia Pacific, led by China, and India. The market in these two nations will benefit significantly from their top electricity producer profiles, as well as the exceptionally rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector. The closure of coal-fired power plants across the region is further likely to complement the growth of gas insulated transformer market here, especially in China, and India. Besides, Japan is developing an attractive market on the back of greater emphasis on energy security, energy-efficient technologies, and smart grid infrastructure. Europe follows, with a lucrative regional market for robust renewable energy penetration. The region is expected to favor the growth of gas insulated transformer market as the governments continue to focus on realignment of traditional grid infrastructure for integration with renewable energy generation.

Leading Competitors in Gas Insulated Transformer Market

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2022 US$3.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$4.4 Bn CAGR 4.6% Key Players ABB Ltd., Arteche, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Hyosung Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schnieder Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and X.D. Group

The Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type Coverage

Step-up Transformer

Step-down Transformer

By Technology Coverage

Single-phase

Two-phase

Poly-phase





By End-user Coverage

Utility

Non-utility

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Leading Companies

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

GE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Exelon Corporation

Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Technology-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





