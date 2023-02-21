IMOV Shares its BIG Plan for 2023, Aiming to become One of the Top 100 Coins

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMOV, the first cryptocurrency-backed fitness app with built-in Game-Fi and Social-Fi features serving individuals of all ages and abilities, is all set to reveal its massive plan for 2023, ushering in a new age of development in the world of Web3.

IMOV is excited to announce that a whole new plethora of products and features await IMOV users in the coming days. The IMOV team has been developing and testing the features for several weeks, and as the launch date approaches, it is time to finally unveil what they have been working on over the past few months.





IMOV shares its big plan for 2023, unveils all products

To give a brief overview, the coming update of IMOV will include the following products:

MOVE TO EARN APP: The first inclusive fitness app for individuals of all abilities. Re-imagine YOUR Fitness and strive to be the best version of yourself.

The first inclusive fitness app for individuals of all abilities. Re-imagine YOUR Fitness and strive to be the best version of yourself. IMOV BRAND: IMOV BRAND believes that everyone should look and feel their best. That is why IMOV provides an exceptional selection of trendy and elegant designer apparel with an emphasis on quality and fit. Individuals can explore the IMOV collection and choose the ideal style for them.

IMOV BRAND believes that everyone should look and feel their best. That is why IMOV provides an exceptional selection of trendy and elegant designer apparel with an emphasis on quality and fit. Individuals can explore the IMOV collection and choose the ideal style for them. IMOV CHAIN: IMOVCHAIN is a decentralized blockchain POS with a speed faster than BSC, ETH, and more.

IMOVCHAIN is a decentralized blockchain POS with a speed faster than BSC, ETH, and more. IMOV EXPLORER: IMOVSCAN is a Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for IMOV Chain.

IMOVSCAN is a Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for IMOV Chain. IMOV WALLET: IMOV Wallet is a decentralized Crypto Wallet to buy, store, send, and swap Cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

IMOV Wallet is a decentralized Crypto Wallet to buy, store, send, and swap Cryptocurrencies and NFTs. IMOV DEX: IMOV DEX is a decentralized exchange to buy and sell tokens.

IMOV DEX is a decentralized exchange to buy and sell tokens. IMOV PAD: IMOV PAD is a decentralized launchpad to crowd-sale your tokens without any coding.

IMOV PAD is a decentralized launchpad to crowd-sale your tokens without any coding. IMOV INCUBATION: These project startups will have closely collaborated with the IMOV team. IMOV holders will get many benefits: Private sale spots, Whitelist spots, Airdrop, and Revenue generated from the incubation.

Moreover, to get detailed information about IMOV products, visit https://imov.network/.

The IMOV CEO said, “We aim to reach newer heights in the crypto sector, intending to become one of the top 100 coins of 2023 with our utilities and products.”

“We are thrilled to be launching the IMOV products to bring a complete 21st-century experience to move-to-earn enthusiasts across the globe.”

Revenue Share Model

IMOV will generate revenues in the following ways:

Projects incubated by the IMOV team.

Paid advertising slots on the IMOVSCAN

Taxes generated through volume on IMOVCHAIN

Revenue received through partnerships e.g. paid AMAs and cross-community events.

Revenue from IMOV APP.

The revenue coming from the IMOV products will be shared with IMOV holders. A large percentage will go to the top 50 holders.

About IMOV

IMOV is a Web3 lifestyle app that incorporates Game-Fi, Social-Fi, and the FIRST fitness app that includes people of all abilities. The IMOV application is based on an activity many people do daily. Furthermore, the platform encourages people to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in IMOV can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper to get more details.

