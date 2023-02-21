Fabricated Metal Market Size Worth $34.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.8%: AMR

Key players in metal fabrication are using advanced robotic technologies during sheet metal production. Robotic technology has emerged as one of the advanced technology and asset in the metal fabrication industry. Key players in the global fabricated metal emphasize more on the use of advanced robotic technologies during production drive the growth of the global fabricated metal market. By metal type, the copper segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fabricated metal market was estimated at $21.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $34.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $21.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $34.1 Billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 380 Segments Covered Metal Type, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for metal fabrication Reshoring, automation of metal fabrication, digitization for metal fabrication, and cybersecurity for metal fabrication Restraints High cost associated with setting up of metal fabrication business Opportunities Growth in demand for fabricated metal parts across automotive and construction end-use industries



Covid-19 scenario-

The metal fabrication industry was deemed as essential industry during COVID-19 pandemic, thus the global fabricated metal market had moderate COVID-19 impact. For instance, U.S. Department of Homeland Security approved metal manufacturing industry as part of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce during COVID-19 pandemic. Fabricated metal parts are used to produce medical equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare industry. In addition, fabricated metal parts are also used to manufacture equipment for supporting continued operations of essential services, food storage facilities, and hospital premises.

Metal fabrication industry had played crucial role during COVID-19 pandemic by actively supporting towards set up of healthcare facilities. For instance, according to report by Homeland Security, the essential business has provided critical infrastructure that played role for responding to COVID-19 crisis and well-being of the community. However, supply demand gap, raw material price fluctuation, labor shortage, and others had negative impact during initial COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the fabricated steel industry had disrupted owing to COVID-19 impact. For instance, according to publication by Texas Iron and Metal, the global production of crude steel was decreased by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to same quarter in 2019. Although, the steel industry was declared as essential sector several factors such as high transportation cost owing to travel restrictions has hampered the fabricated metal industry.

The global fabricated metal market is analyzed across metal type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By metal type, the copper segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering over half of the global fabricated metal market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The steel segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the bolts, nuts, & screw application contributed to nearly two-seventh of the global fabricated metal market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The hand tool application segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report includes cans, pipes & pipe fittings, metal doors & windows, and others.

By end-user, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-fourth of the global fabricated metal market revenue. The building & construction segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The energy & power, automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and other segments are also analyzed through the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-seventh of the global market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global fabricated metal market report include Metals Fabrication Company, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Unites States Steel Corp., Arconic, Levestal, The Federal Group USA, Veriform Inc., Alusite Precision Co. Ltd., Klockner Metals Corporation.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

