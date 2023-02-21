Waterproofing Products Market Size Worth $58.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.2%: AMR

Rising demand for waterproofing products in the infrastructural and roofing application due to their high tensile strength and weather-resistance properties is driving the global waterproofing products market. By type, the membranes segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waterproofing products market was estimated at $35.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $58.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $35.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $58.9 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 346 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in the use of waterproofing membranes in infrastructure applications Increased demand from roofing and walls applications Restraint Environmental and health risks associated with waterproofing products Opportunities Increasing awareness of green roofs



Covid-19 scenario-



The disrupted supply chain across the world gave way to decreased use of raw materials utilized to manufacture waterproofing products, which in turn impacted the global waterproofing products market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, The rapid expansion of the construction industry got retrieved slowly and steadily.

The global waterproofing products market is analyzed across the type, application and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the membranes segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The coatings segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the roofing and walls segment held the largest market share in 2021 and the floors and basements segment is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 5.7%.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, the same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global waterproofing products market report include BASF SE, Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., RPM International Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC., Soprema Group, GAF, Henry Company, The Dow Chemical Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

