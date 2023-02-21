Urinary Catheters Market to Surpass US$ 8,157.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global urinary catheters market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,293.6 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Urinary Catheters Market:

The adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by key market players is expected to drive the global urinary catheters market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Medtronic, a medical device company, announced that it had acquired Affera, Inc. a medical technology company. This acquisition will enable Medtronic to expand multiple, competitive therapeutic catheters and technologies.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global urinary catheters market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period due to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by the key market players. For instance, in January 2022, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a medical device company, announced that it had acquired Medical Technologies of Georgia (MTG), a manufacturer of catheters. This acquisition will enable HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to offer a wider range of urology products and increase patient access to MTG's innovative brand of adult and pediatric catheters.

Among product type, the intermittent catheter segment is expected to boost the market growth due to increasing product launches by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Hollister Incorporated, a medical device company, announced that it had launched Infyna Chic, an intermittent catheter, which is designed to provide a high level of discretion for women who use catheters.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global urinary catheters market include B. Braun SE, Coloplast Group, BD, Cathetrix, Hollister Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Bactiguard AB, Amecath, Urocare Products, Inc., Rocamed, Cook, Ribbel International Limited, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Affera, Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Potrero Medical, Ingenion Medical, and The Flume Catheter Company Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Product Type: Intermittent Catheter Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Non-Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Indwelling (Foley) Catheter External Catheter

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Application: Urinary Incontinence Urinary Retention Prostate Gland Surgeries Spinal Cord Injuries Others (Multiple Sclerosis, etc.)

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





