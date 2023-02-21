Global Hardware Secure Module (HSM) Adapters Market Is Expected to Generate $4.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in cyberattacks, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and increase in preference for digital payments drive the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market garnered $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.4 billion CAGR 13.0% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments covered Type, industry, and region. Drivers Surge in cyberattacks Increasing adoption of cloud-based services Increase in preference for digital payments Opportunities Technological advancements in internet of things (IoT) Rise in the demand for hardware security modules Restraints Vulnerability to security data breaches Need for regular upgrading and maintenance

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to have a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

However, surge in cyberattacks, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and increase in preference for digital payments impacted the market growth positively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects, owing to partial or complete lockdown globally.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market based on type, industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the LAN based/network attached segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the USB based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.38% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry, the banking, financial services, and insurance segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.78% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market analyzed in the research include Thales, Microchip Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies, Atos SE, Yubico, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, spyrus, Utimaco GmbH, Securosys.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hardware secure module (HSM) adapters market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hardware secure module (hsm) adapters market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hardware secure module (hsm) adapters market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hardware secure module (hsm) adapters market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hardware secure module (hsm) adapters market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Hardware Secure Module (HSM) Adapters Market Report Highlights

Type

LAN Based/Network Attached

PCI Based

USB Based

Smart Cards

Industry

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace and defense

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players : Thales, Microchip Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies, Atos SE, Yubico, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, spyrus, Utimaco GmbH, Securosys

