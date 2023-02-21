Submit Release
Global Aviation Service for Oil & Gas Sector Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aviation Service for Oil & Gas Sector Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers in the market include increased passenger traffic, congestion in emerging and developing countries, and massive infrastructure shift. Due to an increase in passenger traffic, many airports have gone under refurbishment and there are new airports being constructed. This drives the market further during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Aviation Service for Oil & Gas Sector Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the sector type outlook, the onshore segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global aviation service for the oil & gas sector market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the service type outlook, the crew movements segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global aviation service for the oil & gas sector market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd., Air Charter Service, PRIVATEFLY, KEA, Ultimate Helicopter, Oliver Wyman, LLC, PAS, and Swire Energy Services Ltd., among others, are some of the key players in the aviation service for oil & gas sector market

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Crew Movements
  • Cargo Charters
  • Air Ambulance
  • Onboard Couriers
  • Fuel Transfer Services
  • Others

Sector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Global Aviation Service for Oil & Gas Sector Market Size

