Next Steps Forward Host Named to Voices Against Trafficking Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Meek, host of the VoiceAmerica Network podcast, Next Steps Forward, has been named to the Voices Against Trafficking board of directors.



Voices Against Trafficking seeks justice and compassionate specialized care for all victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. As a collective network of individuals, corporations, survivors, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement agencies, legislators, media outlets, and human rights advocates, they speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Meek recently contributed a chapter to the book, “Voices Against Trafficking: The Strength of Many Voices Speaking As One,” which compiled insights, stories, and frontline knowledge from trafficking survivors, human rights advocates, and journalists with personal affirmations that the rising tide of human predators can be defeated. Compiled by veteran activist Andi Buerger, its words demonstrate the power of joining as one voice against the evils of human trafficking.

“I met Andi Buerger when she was a guest on my podcast in December 2020 and her personal story, activism, and passion to help others was so compelling that I was moved to lend my voice to the cause of advocating for justice for those who have been trapped in the web of human trafficking,” Meek said.

“Chris has been an ardent supporter of Voices Against Trafficking for years,” Buerger said. “His talent, expert skills and presence on our Board will definitely take our 'voices' and our movement to end human trafficking and restore human rights to all to a new and more expanded level.”

Meek is the co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit that connects veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take their next steps forward in life. His philanthropy has been recognized with the President’s Call to Service Award, March of Dimes Franklin Delano Roosevelt Outstanding Corporate Citizen Award, Syracuse University’s Orange Circle Award and the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council’s “Game Changer” Award. He was also honored as the “Face of Philanthropy” by the Chronicle of Philanthropy.