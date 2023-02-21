Submit Release
The City of Palos Hills First to Harness Smart City Light Pole Technology in Greater Chicago Taps ‘Viper Networks’ as Integrated Smart City System Leader.

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Palos Hills through a pilot project grant will have Apollo Smart light poles installed in the city. The City of Palos Hills will be the first City/Village in the Greater Chicagoland area to be a part of this project. The general contractor for the installation of the poles will be MEAD Electric. They are contracted for the first technology - enhanced Smart LED light poles.

Specifically, these hi-tech ‘smart’ light poles address a number of vital community needs. From adjusting street lighting to incorporating new sensing technologies and data analytics for smarter transportation to providing improved communication through free public Wi-fi and enhanced security and traffic mitigation; all while reducing the environmental footprint and creating new revenue streams for the city.

Viper Networks will invest substantial funds in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with periodic state grants covering the City of Palos Hills’ cost and as well as the cost for the southwest Cook County Chicago Metro Area. Global Sustainable Initiative, Inc. of Chicago is working with Viper Networks to establish Public Private Partnerships with local government entities to help secure grants and private investments for a technologically connected society.

The structure of these PPP projects dictate that all equipment and services are provided by Viper Networks with profits shared according to specific services provided, which is followed by a subsequent transfer of the projects to the public sector in 20 years. This proactive business model for infrastructure development helps bring high paying jobs to the community that helps generate more revenue for municipalities while growing corporate income for companies like Viper Networks.

Mayor Gerald Bennett of the City of Palos Hills, Illinois, commented: “We have done a great amount of due diligence over the last several years regarding our infrastructure needs and the Viper Networks LED Street Lights and Smart City system. After recently receiving a smaller $110,000 grant awarded to Palos Hills, we have submitted the paperwork.”

Mayor Bennett concluded: “Now that the time to go forward has arrived, we are delighted to be working closely with the Viper management team. As we continue to plan for our success in this mutually beneficial endeavor, we look forward to green lighting Viper Networks and their Smart Cities system and we look forward to working with all twenty-one suburban communities in Southwest Cook County in Greater Chicago.”

