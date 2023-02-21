2nd Edition of 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Set for March 28-29

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- 121 Group , a renowned events company that produces international, investment-focused mining-sector conferences, will host the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas at the beautiful Circa Resort & Casino, 8 Fremont St., Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 28-29, 2023.



Building on the success of the inaugural 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas that was hosted last year, the upcoming two-day conference will facilitate the discovery of new mining projects, leverage unparalleled industry networks and enhance the investor education landscape.

As the premier forum in the space, the event will focus on a series of thematic issues that are front and center to the mining industry, including energy transition, the gold outlook, precious metals investment strategies, uranium and the impacts of megatrends on metals and mining investing.

Alongside the content-packed agenda, members of executive leadership from 85 mining companies and hundreds of qualified investors will engage in more than 1,200 private, pre-scheduled 1-2-1 meetings. Attendees will discuss fresh avenues for raising and deploying capital, explore under-the-radar placements, seek the mentorship of industry veterans, foster long-term partnerships and exchange knowledge with marquee names. The precisely engineered format of the conference accelerates deal-making in an intimate and comfortable atmosphere.

Carl Tricoli, managing partner, Denham Capital, and Kevin Smith, founder & CEO, Crescat Capital, will host the “Leaders in Mining Investment Panel” on the first day with a focus on the role of commodities in safeguarding against runaway inflation, heightened recessionary risks, macroeconomic instability, breakout industry trends and the geopolitical challenges ahead. This will be followed by an “Analyst Briefing” on the global outlook for select commodities and an expert assessment of market conditions, followed by enlightening Mining CEO Presentations featuring the most revolutionary thought-and-do leaders in the space.

Attendees will be immersed in three highly informative and pragmatic sessions, including “Gold Briefing” by Jeff Clark, gold & silver analyst, The Gold Advisor; “Silver Briefing” with David Morgan, chief editor, The Morgan Report; and the “Precious Metals Investment Panel” featuring both these renowned speakers drawing on their decades of experience. They will also gain invaluable insights by engaging with well-positioned investors during a special session entitled “Establishing the true costs, barriers and opportunities created in the Energy Transition.”

At the end of the first day’s proceedings, the 121 Cocktail Reception will be held at Legacy Club rooftop bar on the 60th floor. This is an exclusive event for attendees to have a drink, enjoy networking with each other and take in the breath-taking panoramic views of the city.

The second day will feature a shift from the emphasis on monetary metals to the growing demand for industrial applications. Erez Ichilov, managing director, Traxys Battery Holdings will participate in the “Lithium Investor Panel,” delving into the limitless opportunities of the metal. Brent Cook, founder & economic geologist, Exploration Insights, and Greg Kofford, founder, Sorbie Bornholm, will participate in the “Discovery Investing Panel” with a special focus on exploration and address the operational challenges that are common across the industry.

The conference will also host the “Battery Metals Briefing” detailing the latest developments in the EV sector, as well as the revolutionary potential of battery cells. It will be a special treat for attendees to sit in on in-depth interviews of company CEOs with Assay TV.

At close of the conference, all attendees are invited to farewell drinks to enjoy a selection of delightful cocktails, mingle and share insights with fellow professionals from both coasts, interact with the event’s illustrious speakers and C-suite executives, and cultivate lifetime networks in a truly relaxed environment.

To register as an investor, visit https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/registration/register-investor-ibn/

To register as a mining company, visit https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/registration/register-corporate/

For additional information on the conference, visit:

https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/

About 121 Group

By hosting 121 Mining Investment events, 121 Group has developed an unparalleled network of relationships reaching into the Americas, Africa, Europe and Australasia. Drawing on this extensive local knowledge, 121 Group helps connect globally-sourced investment opportunities with investors in the world’s key financial centers.

Leveraging its global mining event series, 121 Group’s investor knowledge and contacts are second to none, with an unparalleled network of over 20,000 sophisticated mining investors across the globe.

General Inquiries:

Alex Harris

Sales Director – APAC

alex.harris@weare121.com

+852 3628 2485