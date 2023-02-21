CAGR 14.1% | Cancer Immunotherapy Market To Surpass US$ 309.67 Bn by 2030- Allied Market Research

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis

The global cancer immunotherapy market size is projected to reach $309.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Immunotherapy Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amgen, Inc., Astrazeneca, PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lily And Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC), Merck KGAA, and Novartis AG.



Cancer immunotherapy, also known as immuno-oncology, is a type of cancer treatment that harnesses the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. The immune system is naturally equipped to detect and attack foreign cells, including cancer cells, but cancer cells can develop ways to evade the immune system.



Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Cancer Immunotherapy research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Cancer Immunotherapy industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Cancer Immunotherapy which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Cancer Immunotherapy market is shown below:

By Technology Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines & Immunomodulators, and Others



By Application: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, and Others



By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, and Clinics



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Amgen, Inc., Astrazeneca, PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lily And Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC), Merck KGAA, and Novartis AG.



Important years considered in the Cancer Immunotherapy study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Cancer Immunotherapy Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



