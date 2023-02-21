Bennabis Health and Canna Care Docs Announce Collaboration Agreement to Increase Support for Medical Cannabis Patients

Partnership set to transform access to medical cannabis, poised for growth

/EIN News/ -- CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennabis Health and Canna Care Docs are joining forces to provide affordable, reliable resources and safe access for medical cannabis patients. This unique collaboration allows the two organizations to strengthen their positions as market leaders and deliver significant savings for medical cannabis patients.

The two organizations serve different aspects of the medical cannabis industry. Bennabis Health’s focus is to provide patients reliable access to affordable medical cannabis. The Bennabis Health Premium Membership extends a 15% savings on medical cannabis purchases made at participating Network Dispensaries. In addition, Bennabis Health provides patients and caregivers with educational material on alleviating side effects and symptoms of certain conditions and medications using cannabis. Canna Care Docs is a top national provider of medical cannabis evaluations, offering a convenient online process for patients to receive a state-issued medical card from a trusted medical professional. Both Canna Care Docs and Bennabis Health prioritize education and believe that support and guidance throughout the medical cannabis journey is crucial.

This agreement offers patients a significant reduction in the cost of a Canna Care Docs certification appointment. As Canna Care Docs patients, they are eligible for a discounted membership with Bennabis Health, further lowering their expenses. The combined discounts and Bennabis Health's 15% network discount provide cannabis patients with substantial savings.

This partnership aligns the goals of both organizations by offering a comprehensive cannabis care solution. According to John Agos, CEO of Bennabis Health, “Many medical cannabis patients lack the necessary expertise and are left to navigate the process alone. Our partnership offers trustworthy resources to assist patients at any stage of their medical cannabis journey, reducing cost and making it more accessible.”

Dr. Amanda Reiman, Chief Knowledge Officer for New Frontier Data which owns Canna Care Docs says, “Since medical cannabis became accessible in the mid 1990's, there has been a need to connect education and resources with the process of becoming a patient as well as the wellness journey that follows. Canna Care Docs is thrilled to partner with Bennabis Health to ensure that medical cannabis patients have access to the education and support they need and to help ensure that medical cannabis is affordable as well as accessible.”

Bennabis Health’s educational programs are backed by the former US surgeon general, Dr. Kenneth Moritsugu, and developed through the collaboration of experts in the cannabis space. This collaboration truly helps make a difference for patients.

To join Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network or to learn more about its membership program, contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at www.bennabishealth.com .

About Bennabis Health: Established in 2021, Bennabis Health is a membership-based program that leverages decades of expertise to provide medical cannabis education and increase affordability of medical cannabis with discounts on product purchases from participating Network Dispensaries. Bennabis Health is also advocating for the health insurance industry to reimburse medical cannabis patients for their medicinal products and already offers a Workers’ Comp program requiring no out-of-pocket expense to the patient.

About Canna Care Docs: Founded in 2013, Canna Care Docs is the leading medical cannabis evaluation organization in the United States, operating across multiple states. Its mission is to support medical marijuana patients by offering recommendations for cannabis access and education, guiding them through their medical cannabis journey.

Media Contact

Cynthia Tantum

Bennabis Health

908-585-2100

Ctantum@bennabis.com