Canon Expands Laser Printer Portfolio with Even More Options for Home and Small Office Customers

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its mission to provide home office workers and small business owners with the tools needed to help enhance their productivity, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce three new black-and-white laser printers, expanding an already-extensive imageCLASS product line:

imageCLASS MF269dw VP II Four-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) “Value Pack” model with a two-sided automatic document feeder for faster scanning and copying, plus two high-yield cartridges totaling 8,200 pages to keep users printing longer.

imageCLASS MF269dw II Four-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) model with a two-sided automatic document feeder. Comes with a 1,700 page starter cartridge.

imageCLASS MF267dw II Four-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) model with a single-sided automatic document feeder. Comes with a 1,700 page starter cartridge.



These new imageCLASS printers can help benefit users who have limited working space but need a reliable printer that is dependable day-in, day-out. The MF269dw VP II printer is particularly suited for high demand and multi-user environments.

“Canon is proud to expand the imageCLASS product family with the release of these new laser printers, that emphasize our company’s commitment to offering customers a variety of options depending on their home, office and other printing needs,” said Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We’ve listened to our customers and have implemented easy and convenient features to meet the demands of today’s users.”

The new models can benefit user types such as consultants, accountants, and law offices, as well as employees who work from home. The new imageCLASS models offer fast scan speeds, and can print their first page in less than 6 seconds – a faster first-page out time when compared to competitors in the same class. Other key features of the products include:

Superior Usability An adjustable control panel with a large screen, designed for ease-of-use.

Automatic Toner Delivery The optional Auto Replenishment Service,1 which enables the printer to act as a smart device for just-in-time toner management, and can allow customers to save time by not having to place emergency toner replacement orders.



Simple Wi-Fi ® Network Setup Process Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than with the previous versions of the same printers. 2



Availability

The imageCLASS MF269dw VP II, the MF269dw II, and MF267dw II are available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers, for an estimated retail price of $369.00, $289.00, and $259.00, respectively.3

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

1See the website for more details.

2Wireless printing and scanning requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network client.

3Prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

