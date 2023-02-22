Luxe Redux Bridal Named Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2023
17th Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Professionals Across America
I am honored to have received this award for another consecutive year! Our team works tirelessly to bring the best in service and selection to our brides and will continue those efforts in 2023.”UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal is pleased to announce they have been selected as a 2023 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding vendor marketplace and planning authority that’s inspired 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. This is the seventh year Luxe Redux Bridal has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards, for multiple locations.
— Lindsay Fork, Founder + CEO, Luxe Bridal LLC
In its seventeenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding professionals with The Knot Best of Weddings 2023, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding vendors across the country.
To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed millions of its user reviews across various vendor categories—bridal shops, planners, venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more—to find the highest-rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.
“I am honored to have received The Knot Best of Weddings for another consecutive year. Being a Hall of Fame winner is extra sweet! Our team works tirelessly to bring the best in service and selection to our brides and will continue those efforts in 2023.” - Lindsay Fork, Founder + CEO, Luxe Bridal LLC
Fork has been a bridal expert and boutique owner since 2008 with her first store, La Jeune Mariee, in Columbus, Ohio. Since then, her family of brands has expanded to 7 locations, and continues to grow.
Luxe Redux Bridal is a designer sample boutique, seeking and stocking the best of designer sample wedding dresses for a fraction of the retail price. Their curated selection comes from high-end boutiques across the country, and you can shop wedding dresses online, try on wedding dresses at home with their Luxe in a Box service, or visit one of their bridal boutiques in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Houston, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh [and growing!]. Whichever shopping experience you choose, the gowns are sold off-the-rack for you to take home that same day - no wait time!
About Luxe Redux Bridal
Luxe Redux is the ultimate bridal shopping experience, with 3 different options for saying yes to your dream dress! They offer off-the-rack wedding dresses to shop online, at home with Luxe in a Box or in-store at one of their six boutique locations [+ growing!] for a one-on-one bridal appointment. They carry an always-evolving selection of designer bridal samples, from under $1000 to the luxury collection. They source their gowns from top bridal boutiques, including designers such as Berta, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Made With Love, Watters, Monique Lhuillier and many more.
Alexa Romano
Luxe Redux Bridal
marketing@luxebridalllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Other
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Luxe Redux Bridal | Shop Designer Sample Wedding Dresses for a Fraction of the Retail Price