ValleyFinTechPay to host first meeting in Tempe with Digital Payments Leaders

Bryce Deeney, equipifi CEO and Zach Aron, Deloitte, to Speak at Inaugural Event

We’re proud to be part of BayPay’s continuing innovation and growth. Arizona is a great incubator for all types of businesses.” — Lanny Byers

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValleyFinTechPay, the newest chapter of BayPay Forum, will host an inaugural meeting at Deloitte’s offices at 100 S. Mill Ave., Suite 1800, Tempe, AZ 85281, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. MST. With support from Deloitte, the exclusive event will be free of charge, with on-site garage parking at $3 per hour, event organizers stated.

ValleyFinTechPay was started by experienced payments industry veterans Lanny Byers, Sumit Arora, Laura Weinflash, Steve Nelson and Chris Storebeck. ValleyFinTechPay aims to connect digital payments executives, industry regulators, merchants, investors and others to promote collaboration and enable growth, innovation and partnerships.

Lanny Byers, the President of ValleyFinTechPay and Chief Revenue Officer, Vouchr, observed Arizona has deep connections with established organizations and payments industry startups. “We’re proud to be part of BayPay’s continuing innovation and growth,” he said. “Arizona is a great incubator for all types of businesses with leading universities here in the Valley and close proximity to Silicon Valley and Denver.”

Sumit Arora, Founding Board Member of ValleyFinTechPay and Board of Directors, U.S. Faster Payments Council, added, “We invite all the participants in the payments ecosystem, from legacy companies to fintech startups and neobanks, to join our meetings.”

Thought leader presentations

Agenda highlights include special presentations by Zach Aron, banking and capital markets payments leader at Deloitte, who will address the region’s fintech and growth opportunities; and Bryce Deeney, co-founder and CEO of equipifi, a leading BNPL provider, who will speak on his company’s journey and connection to the Valley. Formal presentations will be followed by networking, organizers noted, and refreshments will be served.

Additional events will take place quarterly, throughout the Valley, Byers noted, adding he looks forward to connecting with more industry professionals as part of BayPay Forum’s successful and rapidly growing enterprise.

“I am excited to bring this new professional organization to Arizona with the support of other passionate executives,” Byers said. “We all share a commitment to keeping up to date on the latest trends and business opportunities. Our events will give digital commerce stakeholders a competitive edge while helping them anticipate future disruptions and expanding their professional networks.”

About ValleyFinTechPay

ValleyFinTechPay is the Arizona chapter of BayPay Forum, an international community of executives, entrepreneurs and innovators in the digital financial services ecosystem. With a stated purpose of connecting industry professionals, our membership organization affords numerous benefits, including speaking, networking and collaborative opportunities and access to exclusive content on our Community as a Service platform. For more information about our community, upcoming events and to explore membership opportunities, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/valleyfintechpay/ and https://www.baypayforum.com/valleyfintechpay

