Givzey Launches First-Ever Give Now, Pay Later Solution for Nonprofit Events

Give Now, Pay Later Leader Givzey Sets Sights On Lowering The Barrier To Entry for Fundraising Events
Despite DEI efforts, many nonprofit events are cost-prohibitive for donors. Givzey believes flexible giving options can empower new donors to engage deeper with the causes they're passionate about.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now, Pay Later (GNPL) solution, today launched a new offering that every nonprofit can put to use, immediately. Introducing Give Now, Pay Later for events from Givzey.
From small community affairs to large annual galas, events help nonprofit organizations spread awareness, find new donors, and secure gifts from current donors. But events take significant resources – both financial and human – to run successfully. Much of the financial burden is then passed onto donors by way of ticket prices. Add a fundraising component on top, and suddenly there’s an inherent barrier to entry that excludes some of your most important supporters and community members.
“Across the nonprofit sector, we’ve seen such a loud call for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many events and activities, however, are cost-prohibitive and don’t fulfill the financial or inclusive intentions of the organizations,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey. “Givzey believes flexible giving options can empower new donors and supporters to have deeper engagement with the causes that they are most loyal to. It’s our hope that Give Now, Pay Later gives access and exposure to all donors who want to engage with these organizations working to change the world.”
Givzey’s GNPL for events changes this dynamic by empowering donors to match their financial values with their philanthropic values. Give Now, Pay Later for nonprofit events means that donors can purchase a ticket now, pay over time, and your organization receives all ticket and donation revenue upfront.
Givzey’s Give Now, Pay Later for events is already being used in the following ways:
Give Now, Pay Later for Gala Tickets
Many higher education institutions and independent schools have trouble attracting young alumni and young donors to annual galas or formal events and must balance pricing discounts with giving revenue goals. Givzey changes this dynamic by lowering the cost of entry without impacting revenue, and empowering anyone to pay for their admission or a table with the flexibility of Give Now, Pay Later.
Give Now, Pay Later for Auctions
Live and silent auctions are fixtures at fundraising events. But bidding often stalls when the perceived value of an item conflicts with what a donor is willing to pay on their next credit card statement. Give Now, Pay Later through Givzey empowers donors to spread those payments over time – without fees or interest, significantly expanding their bidding capacity..
Give Now, Pay Later for Golf Tournaments
Golf Tournaments are an effective way to bring together a community, cultivate prospects, and expand your reach into your existing donors’ own networks. But, funding a foursome, calling out of work for the day, and keeping it on the short stuff is a lot to juggle. Give Now, Pay Later with Givzey helps donors ease the financial burden of a golf tournament and opens entry to a more diverse crowd.
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution empowers donors to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted, because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are usually inclined to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
Click here to schedule your free demo today to learn more about how Givzey is transforming fundraising across the country.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
