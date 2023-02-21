Thermostat Recycling Corp. Promotes Danielle Myers to Executive Director

Danielle Myers Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Danielle has demonstrated exceptional leadership and resourcefulness throughout her career at TRC.” — Ralph Vasami, executive vice president, TRC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced today the promotion of Danielle Myers to Executive Director. Myers joined TRC in December 2016 as Executive Administrative Assistant & Office Manager and was promoted to Operations & Compliance Manager in 2018.

In her new position, she will focus on the program’s performance while managing the processing facility and maintaining regulatory compliance.

“Danielle has demonstrated exceptional leadership and resourcefulness throughout her career at TRC,” said Ralph Vasami, executive vice president, TRC. “Danielle started as an administrative assistant and grew through the ranks because of her commitment, work ethic, and willingness to expand her industry expertise. Her strategic vision of the industry and our mission and the challenges we will face make her ideally suited for this new leadership role.”

“I am grateful for this promotion because TRC has allowed me to engage in my passion for environmental sustainability,” Myers said. “One of the most important aspects of any position is working toward a goal that improves people’s lives. TRC does that every day by working to recycle mercury-containing thermostats and keeping our promise of a cleaner environment. I welcome the challenge and look forward to continuing to grow in this new role.”

Myers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Leadership, Ethics, and Organizational Sustainability from the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University. She has been involved in the sustainability industry since 2013. Her background includes working with utility companies and their customers to lower energy usage and qualify for rebates. She also helped for-profit companies achieve B Corp certification by meeting rigorous social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency standards.

“I appreciate the support and time that those before me have spent to prepare me for this new role,” Myers said. “I look forward to continuing the organization’s mission and working with our many stakeholders.”

###

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.9 million thermostats containing 13 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.