Woman Suffers Minor Injury in Dixville Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 19, 2023

Dixville, NH– On Saturday, February 19, 2023, rescue personnel, responded to L.L. Cote Sporting Goods Store in Errol for a report of a female who had sustained a leg injury in a snowmobile crash.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Colebrook Dispatch received a 911 call for a female who was reportedly injured in a snowmobile rollover crash and was currently at L.L. Cote Store. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Errol Fire and Rescue, while NH State Police Troop F notified a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officer.

The female operator involved was identified as Dawn Lemieux, 52, of Haverhill, MA. Witness statements indicate Lemieux was travelling on Dixville Peaks Trail which is a steep, icy, and challenging trail. Lemieux lost control while going down this trail and was abruptly thrown off the machine at a sharp corner. She suffered unknown injuries to both legs. The snowmobile was not damaged and Lemieux was able to ride the snowmobile several miles before reaching Errol, where her riding companions called for assistance. Lemieux was evaluated by the Errol EMS and Rescue team before being transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin to be checked out for precautionary reasons.