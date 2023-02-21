Athena Bitcoin Global Joins the Bitcoin Association of El Salvador (ASOBITCOIN) as Initial Member

Solidifies Commitment to Business and Educational Initiatives for Bitcoin Adoption

/EIN News/ -- San Salvador, El Salvador / Chicago, IL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC: ABIT) a leading international operator of bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions company announced today that it has joined Asociacion Bitcoin de El Salvador (Asobitcoin) as Initial Member. Asobitcoin is an organization of companies, educators and individuals focused on promoting the adoption and use of Bitcoin in El Salvador. Working with Asobitcoin enables Athena Bitcoin Global to collaborate with a network of public and private entities that support financial inclusion, education, innovation and responsibility and further demonstrates the Company’s commitment to supporting the digital assets economy.

“Athena Bitcoin’s mission to empower economies, companies and individuals by providing access and inclusion is right in line with that of Asobitcoin,” noted Juan Alejandro Diaz, Manager of Latin American Operations for Athena Global. “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Asobitcoin to build a community of businesses, educators, agencies and individuals who share this vision.”

Asobitcoin was created to support initiatives for the mass adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador through transparency, financial inclusion, education, innovation, responsibility, community and privacy. The Association founders are Will Hernandez, President, Manuel Ayala, Vice President, Carlos Rivas, Secretary, Lorena Robles, Treasurer, Juan Alejandro Diaz, Founder/Advisor and Steve Orellana, Melvin Castillo and Rafael Calzadilla, entrepreneurs and active members of the Bitcoin community in El Salvador.

On February 9, 2023, Asobitcoin hosted its launch event at the Tamarindo Room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in El Salvador. Speakers included Morena Valdez, Minister of Tourism and Maria Luisa Hayem, Minister of the Economy. Presidential Advisor Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, Director of the National Bitcoin Office also attended the launch and met with participants.

“We are proud to support Asobitcoin in its work with private and public organizations, individuals and businesses as El Salvador continues to lead the way in Bitcoin adoption” noted Stacy Herbert, Director of the National Bitcoin Office.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global is focused on developing, owning and operating a global network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and BCH in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in twelve US states, and 4 countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global’s comprehensive platform enables merchant payments powered by AthenaPay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its ACE services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/abit or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Asobitcoin

Asobitcoin, the Asociacion Bitcoin de El Salvador, was formed in 2023 with a goal to generate job opportunities, promote real financial inclusion and generate economic dynamism by creating and supporting initiatives for Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador. Asobitcoin supports quality of life and economic improvement through educational activities, research, innovation, technological development and social integration with government institutions, public and private sector organizations and individuals. To learn more visit www.asobitcoin.org.

