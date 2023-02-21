The Hemp Doctor Sponsors the 2023 High Times Hemp Cup

/EIN News/ -- MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor is proud to announce Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 High Times Hemp Cup. During a time of shutdowns, High Times re-invented their classic Cannabis Cup to include a People's Choice Edition to allow everyone at home to participate.

This competition is unlike any other in the industry in that it allows individuals who use the products to determine what products are best. Whether consumers choose to partake in the judging or not, the results are as democratic and unbiased as possible.

Judging kits went on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 and are available for purchase while supplies last. Kits are available for consumers to choose which categories they'd like to sample, including psychoactive and non-psychoactive hemp-derived products. More than 200 kits of each category are available for sale for the 2023 Hemp Cup.

The 2023 High Times Hemp Cup is the third-ever competition of its kind that's open to the nationwide public. The goal of this competition is to recognize the best hemp-derived products in the USA. The Hemp Cup is open to a wide range of categories, including edibles, vapes, flower and pre-rolls, capsules, and tinctures. There will be a variety of hemp-derived, legal psychoactive products sampled, including Delta 8, Delta 10, HHC, THCV, and more. A range of non-psychoactive CBD products will be available for sampling as well.

In addition to sponsoring the competition, The Hemp Doctor is submitting their best-performing products for judging. These three CBD entries include the Full Spectrum Gummy in Non-psychoactive Hemp-Derived Edibles, The lemon-flavored full-spectrum 2800mh High Octane Tincture in the Non-psychoactive Hemp-Derived Tinctures category, and the one gram vape cartridge in the Hemp-Derived Concentrates and Vape Pens category.

The Hemp Doctor is also submitting four products in the legal psychoactive categories. For the Legal Psychoactive Flower and Pre-Rolls, they are submitting the Delta 8 Happy Daze and Delta 8 Witches Brew prerolls. Both of these prerolls will be 1.75 grams. In the Legal Psychoactive Concentrates and Vape Pens, they're submitting three entries: two surprise flavors of the 3-gram disposable vapes and a surprise of the 2-gram vape cart. In the Legal Psychoactive Edibles, The Hemp Doctor is submitting three samples of the THC Blended Gummies. And three sample products will also be provided for the Legal Psychoactive Edible/Non-Gummy category as well.

Judging kits are on sale now at hthempcup.com and all judging is due to be completed by April 2, 2023. On April 16, 2023, High Times will be holding an award show to announce best in class for each category.

The Hemp Doctor, a North Carolina-based American company, is passionate about how hemp can change lives. Selling only organically grown products that are made in the USA, The Hemp Doctor was founded by Robert Shade. He was inspired when he saw how hemp helped his family recover from a catastrophic car accident and wanted to create a place for more people to find their hope and recovery.

Contact Information:

Robert Shade

Owner at The Hemp Doctor

customerservice@thehempdoctor.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.