North America Modular Nuclear Power Market Size

Brookfield, Fluor Corporation, General Atomics, General Electric, Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Rolls Royce Plc, TerraPower LLC, Terrestrial Energy, and X Energy LLC among others, are some of the key players in the North America Modular Nuclear Power market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the North America Modular Nuclear Power Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The market for modular nuclear power is primarily being driven by an expansion in global industrialization and R&D initiatives in a number of different nations. The growing demand for supply power for small and medium grid systems, increased interest in compact and less complex electricity generation units, cutting-edge technology in the industry, and robust government support are some of the factors that are propelling market expansion.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “North America Modular Nuclear Power Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the reactor type outlook, the Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR) segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the North America Modular Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the deployment type outlook, the Multi-Module Power Plant segment is expected to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Modular Nuclear Power market
  • As per the application outlook, the Desalination segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the North America Modular Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028
  • The United States is analyzed to dominate the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Heavy Water Reactor (HWR)
  • Light Water Reactor (LWR)
  • Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR)
  • Molten Salt Reactor

Location Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Land
  • Marine

Location Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Single-Module Power Plant
  • Multi-Module Power Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Desalination
  • Power Generation
  • Hydrogen Production

By Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

