Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced its chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, and chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 8, 2023. The webcast will be available for viewing here.

For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


