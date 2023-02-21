Reviv Med Spa of San Mateo County Launches Lip Fillers Service

/EIN News/ -- Millbrae, California, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone looking to feel like they are in trusted, professional hands when it comes to lip filler treatments, the only place to go in San Mateo County is Reviv Med Spa & Laser Treatment.

The highest-quality lip filler products and an expertly-skilled team of medical experts provide the best service and incredible results, leaving clients feeling youthful and vibrant. No matter which area of the body needs targeted, Reviv Med Spa provides the best services, for both men and women, including top-of-the-line lip fillers and lip augmentation.

Reviv Med Spa & Laser Treatment is a trusted Medical spa in Millbrae, California, offering a variety of medical treatments, including Botox, Juvederm, and Dysport. And all treatments are performed by experienced clinicians in a spa-like atmosphere, where clients can relax while discovering safe and effective non-surgical skin care solutions.

Highly-Skilled Team of Experts

At Reviv Med Spa in San Mateo County, California, clients will find a fantastically skilled team of expert doctors and staff, ready to help any client get the look they desire. With custom, personalized treatment plans, these doctors take pride in listening to patients, understanding their unique needs and wants, and will follow the latest and newest medical procedures and standards to deliver those results.

Lip Fillers and Lip Augmentation

Lip filler treatments and lip augmentation can be used to help clients increase the size of their lips, or to even reduce wrinkles or stretching. These treatments are also amazing at plumping and filling lips, helping them appear more youthful and with fewer wrinkles. While lip treatments of any type won’t necessarily stop the aging process, they will help hit the pause button, and restore lips to their youthful, amazing appearance.

Restore Lip Size and Suppleness

Lips can shrink as we age and can begin to thin over type. The width of the mouth can even increase over time, stretching the lips, and making them appear thinner, or possibly more wrinkled. Lip fillers can help plump the lips and provide a new supple appearance, helping to prevent lips from stretching and thinning.

Perfecting and Correcting Lip Shape

Stretching and thinning of the lips can lead to asymmetrical lines and shapes. That also makes the lips appear older. Correcting lip shape is simple with today’s top-of-the-line lip filler treatments, available at Reviv Med Spa.

Smooth Wrinkles

Smiling and laughing over time can lead to wrinkles, both around the mouth and on the lips themselves. Lip augmentation and lip filler treatments can be used to help smooth these wrinkles and restore a more youthful, radiant appearance.

Boost Confidence

When clients feel beautiful and youthful, they also feel more confident. Lip fillers and augmentation treatments can help clients improve and boost self-esteem, helping them feel better about themselves and their appearance.

More Information

At Reviv Med Spa, the goal is to ensure every client leaves feeling amazing about themselves and how they look. This amazingly talented team creates beautiful faces, removes scars, spots, and wrinkles, and can transform an individual’s self-confidence. Reviv Med Spa has many competitors in Millbrae but they still offer the best services around. With decades of professional experience in the medical field, this team of experts know exactly what they’re doing. Learn more by visiting Reviv Med Spa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or online at https://revivmedspa.com/.

