Investors who lost money with shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).

Investors who purchased NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares prior to February 27, 2020, and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: NEO shares have also certain options. Those NASDAQ: NEO investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against NeoGenomics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022, the NeoGenomics and certain members of its management misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that NeoGenomics was not a “one-stop shop” for cancer testing which led to a significant decrease in revenue as current and prospective customers went elsewhere for their testing needs, that the Company’s costs were not fixed because NeoGenomics needed to hire additional employees to process more complex customized testing demanded by customers utilizing the Company’s outdated portfolio of tests, leading to operational challenges, decreased lab efficiency, and increased testing turnaround times, and that NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse.

Those who purchased NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


