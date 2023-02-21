Dore Copper Announces Exercise of Joe Mann Option for 100% Interest in the Property

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated January 2, 2020 and November 18, 2022, it has exercised the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Joe Mann Option Property (the "Option Property"), which covers the former Joe Mann mine, pursuant to an earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated January 2, 2020, as amended October 28, 2022, between the Company and Ressources Jessie Inc. ("Ressources Jessie"). The Joe Mann mine, located 60 kilometers south of Chibougamau, Quebec, produced 1.12 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.26 g/t from the 1950s to 2007.1 The deposit has an inferred mineral resource of 680,000 tonnes grading 6.78 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu, which was included in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of its hub-and-spoke operation announced on May 10, 2022.2



In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, Ressources Jessie has transferred the Option Property (1,965 ha) to the Company and the Company has granted to Ressources Jessie a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the mine production from the Option Property. The Company will be entitled to buy back 1% NSR in consideration for a payment to Ressources Jessie of $2,000,000 and to buy back an additional 0.5% NSR in consideration for a payment to Ressources Jessie of $4,000,000.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, upon the commencement of commercial production at the Option Property, Doré Copper will make an additional $1,000,000 cash payment to Ressources Jessie and issue $1,500,000 in common shares in the capital of the Company to Legault Metals Inc.

With the exercise of the Option Property, Doré Copper has a 100% interest in the Joe Mann Property which totals 2,732 ha in four groups of non-contiguous mineral titles, including 74 claims and two mining concessions (Figure 1).

Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill.2 The Company has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study.

The Company has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold.1 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company's Copper Rand Mill.

