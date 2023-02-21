Submit Release
Media Star Kimberly Guilfoyle Launches New Show “The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show” on Rumble

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that media star, former top prosecutor, and political power player Kimberly Guilfoyle will launch her show “The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show” on Thursday, March 2 exclusively on Rumble at www.rumble.com/KimberlyGuilfoyle. The show will be released twice a week.

Known for her candor and tough, no-nonsense analysis, “The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show” will cover everything from politics, law, entertainment and pop culture where nothing is off limits.

Twice weekly Kimberly will deliver the context to the issues people care most about that only her experience can offer.

“I am excited to launch ‘The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show’ on Rumble,” said Guilfoyle. “In a world where most Big Tech and media platforms routinely censor views that challenge establishment orthodoxy, it’s a breath of fresh air to work with a company like Rumble that values free and uncensored speech. You can trust that nothing will be off limits and that I will always speak my mind without fear.”

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski commented, “Signing someone with as much talent, knowledge and experience as Kimberly Guilfoyle exclusively to Rumble is a big win. We are thrilled Kimberly is with us and will grow her already huge audience on Rumble – a platform that cannot be cancelled or censored.”

To watch, subscribe to Kimberly’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/KimberlyGuilfoyle

About Rumble
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c323fe2f-ebcc-46b5-9dee-9be4fc47bb15


