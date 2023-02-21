Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,718 in the last 365 days.

NTD Announces First NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant to Celebrate Femininity and Inner Virtues

Open to young women of Chinese descent who embrace the values of Morality, Righteousness, Propriety, Benevolence, and Faithfulness.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global television network NTD announced that it is launching the First NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant, which carries the mission of promoting the traditional aesthetic character of Chinese women.

The pageant is open to Chinese women (at least one-third Chinese origin) aged 18-30 years worldwide. Application is available with the deadline of May 1, 2023.

"This pageant is for extolling virtues." - Lucy Zhou, managing director of the NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant

In addition to external beauty, this pageant places good emphasis on inner qualities like Morality, Righteousness, Propriety, Benevolence, and Faithfulness, the common values of women of all ethnicities and races.

All qualified pageant candidates will be required to study a series of online courses covering topics of self-improvement and Chinese history, including public speaking, dressing for success, and understanding Chinese virtues. They will also receive basic training in classical Chinese dance, which will help them improve their poise and body flexibility.

Top finalists will advance and compete in person in New York, and these ladies will be evaluated through the procedures of in-depth interviews, on-stage Q&As, as well as presentations of fitness wears and evening gowns.

The Grand Finals and Coronation will be held at the Performing Arts Center of SUNY Purchase, New York on Sep 30, 2023, and televised to millions of viewers worldwide on the NTD Television's network and platforms, including satellite and cable TV, website, and social media.

The grand prize winner, Miss NTD, will hold the honor of being the first queen ever crowned in this pageant earning the official Phoenix Crown. Miss NTD offers an opportunity of a lifetime that is sure to change the lady forever, for the better. During her full year of reign, Miss NTD will serve as the ambassador for the NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant. In addition to attending events as a speaker or guest of honor, Miss NTD will also have extensive opportunities for exposure in NTD's programs and TV shows.

NTD is a New York-based global television network founded in 2001 by Chinese Americans who fled communism. NTD is dedicated to truthful and uncensored reporting with a mission to create independent media, which it believes to be crucial to a free society. In addition to its flagship news programs which strive to provide insightful coverage of the world with the highest ethical standards, NTD's arts and lifestyle programs embody universal values that celebrate the best of humanity's culture and traditions. This unique pageant is part of the independent broadcaster's series of cultural and art events aimed at promoting the pure authenticity, pure goodness, and pure beauty of traditional culture.

Contact: Lucy Zhou 
contact@ntdbeautypageant.com

For applications and procedures, please visit: 

https://MissNTD.org

Contact Information:
Lucy Zhou
Managing Director
lucy.zhou@ntdtv.org

Richard Yin
Marketing Director
contact@ntdbeautypageant.com

Related Images






Image 1: Miss NTD-2023


Official Logo of the First NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Miss NTD-2023

Miss NTD-2023

You just read:

NTD Announces First NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant to Celebrate Femininity and Inner Virtues

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.